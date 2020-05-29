Stop & Shop extends pay raise for store employees

(WWLP) – Thousands of Stop & Shop workers will continue to be recognized for their hard work, with an extended pay raise.

Thursday, the supermarket chain, in partnership with the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, announced that it will lengthen its 10-percent pay increase through July 4.

The pay increase was first announced on March 20, and is available to about 56,0000 store employees in more than 400 stores across the Northeast.

Community Relations Manager Maura O’Brien told 22News, the pay raise extension applies to all hourly associates, including part-time workers and new hires.