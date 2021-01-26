Stop & Shop offers celebrity chef recipes to make at home for Super Bowl LV

(WWLP) – Stop & Shop has teamed up with Procter & Gamble to launch a homegating for customers to experience just in time for Super Bowl LV.

Stop & Shop customers can buy everything they need for pre-game prep and post-game cleanup, including exclusive Big Game recipes, which can be found on the their website. Stop & Shop is also offering free delivery or pickup to customers who spend $30 or more on participating P&G products.

According to a news release sent to 22News, celebrity chef and Boston restaurateur Tiffani Faison, a Top Chef runner-up and owner of several popular eateries, created exclusive recipes, along with shopping lists and videos preparing the dishes, to inspire people to put together dishes for their families while enjoying a tailgating experience from their own homes.

Troy Brown, Retired New England Patriots Hall of Famer and three-time Super Bowl winner, also created a Spotify “Pump-Up” playlist for customers to enjoy, which is available to download on the site.

At check out, Stop and Shop customers will have the opportunity to donate $5.50 in support of the Greg Hill Foundation’s Restaurant Strong Fund, which provides aid to restaurant industry employees and owners who have been impacted by COVID-19.