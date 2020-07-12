Stop & Shop, Pioneer Valley USO team up to help local military families

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Stop & Shop and the Pioneer Valley USO are joining together to help support Springfield area military families.

Stop &Shop spokesperson Lindsey Levitts told 22News, shoppers have the option to round their bill to the nearest dollar. The supermarket chain then donates that money to the USO.

Since the program began six years ago, the USO organizations throughout New England has received $4 million.

The organization, like the Chicopee chapter, provide support for the families of service men and women deployed throughout the globe.