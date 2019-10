CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Stop and Shop stores all throughout Massachusetts will be hosting Halloween theme events Saturday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, children of all ages are welcomed to trick-or-treat and decorate clementine “pumpkins” from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on 672 Memorial Drive in Chicopee.

Healthy take-home snacks, as well as craft supplies, will be provided for the decorating activities.