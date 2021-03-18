Stop the Spread COVID-19 testing site at Holyoke Community College closed due to inclement weather

A nurse from Aveanna Healthcare administers a free COVID-19 test outside the Bartley Center at Holyoke Community College. (Photo: HCC)

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Stop the Spread COVID-19 testing location at Holyoke Community College is closed Thursday.

According to the Holyoke Board of Health, the site located at the Holyoke Community College is closed due to inclement weather and will be reopened for their regular schedules Friday.

The rain has moved in and will be with us for the rest of the day. High temperatures will be in the mid 40s to 50 degrees.

Rain Thursday evening will gradually mix with and change over to some snow. A light accumulation is likely into Friday morning. Any lingering snow showers will end by 10am Friday. We could have some slush to deal with for Friday morning’s commute.

The drive-up site at HCC is open Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The walk-up site located at 310 Appleton Street is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.