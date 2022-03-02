SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampden County high school students are being encouraged to participate in the Drunk Driving Public Service Announcement Challenge with prizes up to $20,000 awarded to the schools.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni is challenging high school students to partake in the Stop the Swerve Public Service Announcement and Billboard Challenge. It is open to all Hampden County high school students including clubs, organizations, and athletic teams. The goal is to bring awareness to the dangers of drunk driving.

Students are asked to submit an original 30-second video or billboard design that highlights the risks that come with drunk driving and shows a message about public safety. The Hampden District Attorney’s Office, the Massachusetts Office for Victim Assistance, and the administration of the Drunk Driving Trust Fund are providing the $20,000 cash prizes for the schools.

“I encourage all high school students in Hampden County to accept this challenge! Create a public service announcement or a billboard design around the dangers of drunk driving to win cash prizes for your school! Help get this important message out,” encouraged Gulluni.

In addition to the $20,000 total for prizes, the winning submissions will be highlighted at the Basketball Hall of Fame and broadcasted by 22News. The winning billboard will be displayed in Hampden County.

The deadline for the PSA video and billboard is March 28th, 2022. For all guidelines, entry forms, releases, and any questions regarding the contest, go to http://hampdenda.com/community-safety-and-outreach-unit/stoptheswerve/ or call the Hampden District Attorney’s Office at 413-747-1000.