WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents in one Westfield neighborhood are expressing frustration after the Planning Board approved a storage facility on Cycle Street.

Neighbors have organized against the proposal saying they’re worried about the potential risks it could pose to their area. The proposed facility would be in the empty lot right next to Columbia Manufacturing.

Neighbors also worry about traffic, pointing out that trucks would have to drive through the predominately residential area to get to the storage facility.

“We have a lot of kids on those streets. We have a daycare on Cleveland Street. We’re concerned about the kids getting hit.” Karen Orell of Westfield

Residents also worry about potential chemicals that could have been improperly disposed of there. During the Planning Board meeting on April 4th Rob Levesque of R. Levesque Associates

said they are conducting environmental testing on the area.

The Planning Board approved the site plan with conditions including that an 8-foot fence will be built and a speed table be built at the entrance of the storage facility.