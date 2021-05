MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – A trailer fire caused road closures on Silver Street in Monson Wednesday night.

Shortly after 8 p.m., the Monson Police Department announced road closures on Silver Street between Maxwell Road and the Wilbraham line, urging drivers to avoid the area.

The road is expected to be closed until crews are done extinguishing a storage trailer fire.

No estimated time was given for when the road will reopen.