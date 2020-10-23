Store items selling fast again as residents prepare for expected second wave of COVID-19

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – You remember the panic buying during the early days of COVID-19… when suppliers of paper products seemed to disappear from store shelves overnight.

Buying habits have changed dramatically since those early days of the pandemic when shoppers stipped the shelves of toilet paper and cleaning products.

Geissler’s supermarket in Agawam points with pride to its stocked shelves along with promises from its supplies to keep it that way. But Geissler employee Christopher Plasse told 22News shoppers have aggressively been swallowing up one necessity in particular.



“Now it’s different, people are picking up as quickly as they can on light bulbs. It only spends five minutes on the shelf before it goes out the door,” said Plasse.

We all remember what it was like to be confronted with empty shelves some months ago. Michael Davidson of Agawam may never forget.

Davidson told 22News, “Ya, it’s about time, you’re looking for the cereal, you can’t find even that, what am I going to eat?”

Although pandemic numbers are rising and we’re entering the cold weather period of the unknown, it appears doubtful we’ll return to the level of panic buying that resulted in empty shelves for so many critical weeks.