CDC confirms 12 additional coronavirus cases in Massachusetts Friday, total 18
Store shelves empty as residents prepare, protect themselves from coronavirus

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The public’s demand for coronavirus contamination prevention products shows no signs of slowing down.

The supply of toilet tissue delivered to Armata’s market in Longmeadow Friday morning was gone in just a few hours. The delivery truck also brought a supply of household cleaning products. Much of that was gone in a matter of hours.

The speed with which customers rush to buy these germ battling products doesn’t surprise Aramta’s store manager Al Ferrentino.

Ferrentino told 22News, “There’s a lot of people who are nervous and worried so they’re just buying up everything constantly trying to stay ahead and having what they want when they want it.”

Sanitary hand wipes are one product Al Ferrentino is certain would have sold out quickly had Friday morning’s delivery included this popular product.

They sold out quickly days ago, the store is still waiting for another shipment.

