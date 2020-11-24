Stores required to monitor number of customers entering and exiting businesses

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – As we get closer to Black Friday, businesses will be keeping an eye on capacity limits.

The pandemic is not stopping Black Friday from happening, although there will be less shoppers out and about this year.

Massachusetts blue laws mean most retailers in the state will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. However, malls and department stores do plan to re-open early on Black Friday.

Most stores are only allowed 50 percent capacity and each business must monitor customer entries and exits at all times.

If you plan on heading out for Black Friday, businesses in the Holyoke Mall will be open. Best Buy, J.C. Penny and Macy’s open at 5:00 a.m.

With capacity limits and the CDC urging people to stay home, many are doing just that.

“I only go to the grocery store if I have to. I’m mostly home or go to appointments. Other than that I’m home and I have my hand sanitizer and Lysol and I’m ready,” said Danielle Mayes of Springfield.

Since November 6, all residents of Massachusetts have been advised to stay home between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. Stores are encouraging everyone to wear a mask and social distance while in the store.