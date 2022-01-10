Stores seeing shortage in pet food

AGAWAM, MASS. (WWLP) – It seems everything is in short supply due to the pandemic, and now it looks like that also includes pet food.

Store Manager Stephanie Karrasch at Dave’s Soda and Pet City in Agawam told 22News that they’re also suffering from supply chain issues.

“There’s a lack of staffing right now, there’s not enough workers in the warehouse for the ingredients in the packaging that are stuck in containers overseas, a lot of different issues that are effecting our store,” said Karrasch.

She said during this time of shortages, Dave’s is working with customers to fill their needs as best they can.