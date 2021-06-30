Storm damage cleanup continues across western Massachusetts

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been 24 hours filled with major thunderstorms, some of them leaving significant damage behind.

There are still trees down everywhere, especially near the Connecticut line. Fences were destroyed by falling trees and branches. Debris is still all over the ground.

22News spoke with a tree removal company off-camera, they said they have been working around the clock to try and clear roads, homes, and businesses of trees and debris. Two trees narrowly missed a house on South Street. The homeowner said they once stood around 50-60 feet in the air.

“I wasn’t glad it was over, but you get nervous! you say a lot of things could happen but no damage to the house I’m kind of anal about my lawn but that’s alright I can repair that,” said Gary McNamee of Agawam. “We weren’t lucky we were blessed.”

Storm damage was so severe that Six Flags was forced to close today while they cleaned up. Debris was both in the park and covered the parking lots. The park will also be closed Thursday.

Six flags expects to re-open on Friday.