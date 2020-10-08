Storm damage cleanup in Springfield could last days

Large tree limb down on parked car on Delmore St in Springfield, off Wilbraham Rd.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents are left to clean up quite the mess after several storms ripped through western Massachusetts Wednesday.

In the city’s Forest Park neighborhood, which was one of the hardest-hit areas in Springfield, cleanup will last into Thursday for sure.

A number of city streets are impassable because of trees and wires brought down by the storm. On Manitoba street in Forest Park, a massive tree took an entire utility pole down.

Driving East on Allen Street, Springfield during today’s storM Two trees down!!

Winds were so strong they uprooted the entire tree, roots and all.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno told 22News that police and fire have received dozens of calls regarding storm damage. Many of them were for trees down.

A tree narrowly missed a house on Derryfield Avenue.

DPW and Eversource are working to restore power to those who lost power during the storms.