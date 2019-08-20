Storm damage recovery in Hampden County

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield is still recovering from Monday’s severe weather.

There were crews all around the area clearing debris and fallen trees from the powerful storm.

Eversource worked overnight to restore power to customers in Hampden County.

If your home was damaged in the weather, you might be wondering what to do next. The good news is your homeowner’s insurance policy will cover damage to your house.

Insurance Center of New England told 22News your insurance company will pay for tree removal, if one falls on your home during a storm regardless if it came from a neighbor’s property or your own.

When it comes to your car, your comprehensive auto insurance will cover any damage, but you’ll be responsible for the deductible.