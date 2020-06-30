Storm leaves downed trees, residents without power in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Several towns and cities saw damage after a strong line of thunderstorms moved through the region. Strong winds took out trees and power lines.

22News was on Yale Street where a large tree fell down and blocked the road knocking down power lines. Power lines were also down in multiple areas across town. On Beacon Street, a tree fell on top of a car.

The fire department said they received reports of trees down on both Allyn and Lincoln Streets as well. All of Lincoln street from Northampton Street to Pleasant Street had power lines knocked down.

Photo: Holyoke Fire Department

Photo: Holyoke Fire Department

Holyoke Gas and Electric were called into de-energize the wires so cleanup could begin. We spoke with Holyoke resident, David Pappadellis, who had his car totaled in a storm back in May. Pappadellis is worried that trees need to be trimmed to prevent severe storm damage.

Pappadellis told 22News, “I’ve said in the past year at least five big branches have gone down and it totaled my car this last one and I’m worried it’s going to kill somebody.”

There were no reported storm injuries in Holyoke and as of 9 p.m. Monday, there were 500 people without power in the city.