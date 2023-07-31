SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local urban agriculture has also been heavily impacted by the recent storms in our area.

Leaders of the food justice organization ‘Gardening The Community,’ spoke with 22News on Monday. They have multiple sites across Springfield that grow fruits and vegetables that is more affordable and accessible for families challenged by food insecurity.

Two of those sites in the North End lost crops because of street flooding, and uncleared sewers, creating unsafe water. “It’s just devastating for small farmers because we don’t have any margin,” said Liz Willis-O’Gilvie. “We are not large enough, GTC doesn’t have crop insurance. So when we lose, we just lose.”

Despite the weather challenges, O’Gilvie tells 22News that other sites including Walnut Street and Hancock Street have been fully planted and they will continue feeding as many people as they can.