Storrowton Village Museum presents new teen leadership experience

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Storrowton Village Museum announced it will open a new program and networking opportunity for high school students in August.

The Teen Leadership Experience will run the first two weeks of the month, Tuesday to Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

The Teen Leadership Experience will allow participants to build skills as young professionals, and public advocates with the help of the “Clifton Strengths for Students” to guide leadership skill-building and team dynamics. During the first week of the program, students will have the opportunity to work in two different areas of interest and will choose one track to focus upon and create a project during week two.

“As we reignite our museum programs following our closure during the pandemic we are thrilled to have the growth of future leaders in public history at the forefront of our rebuilding,“ said Jessica K. Fontaine, Director of Storrowton Village Museum.

All students, public, private, or homeschooled, are eligible to apply, however, priority consideration will be given to West Springfield residents. Students must apply by June 15. West Springfield resident applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis while all other applicants will be considered following the application deadline. If accepted, a $25 fee will apply to participate and supplements basic supply costs now covered through a grant from the Country School Association of America (CSSA).

To apply visit: https://www.storrowtonvillage.com/events/2021/teenleader2021.

The new program is funded by the CSAA.