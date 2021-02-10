Storrowton Village Museum to resume small group tours

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Storrowton Village Museum in West Springfield has resumed small group tours.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the museum will resume a limited operation with its small group tours, offering safe, socially-distanced, educational experiences for all ages.

The tours follow all social distancing and mask-wearing guidelines, and tickets must be purchased in advance on the museum’s website.

Eastern States Exposition

Museum and STEAM tours take place Tuesdays to Fridays at 11 a.m. & 3 p.m.

General museum tours focus on 18th and 19th New England history as well as the life and work of museum founder Helen O. Storrow.

In addition to general museum tours, Storrowton will offer a 3 p.m. tour focused entirely on science, technology, engineering, art, and math. Additional STEAM tours will be available at 1 p.m. Tuesdays to Fridays during school vacation weeks in February and April.

“We wanted to create an afterschool experience for kids, especially those who are learning remotely or homeschooled and are looking for a way to get out of the house and take a break from screens,” Jessica Fontaine, Director of Storrowton Village Museum said.

General museum tours are $8 per person and STEAM tours are $12 per person with a discounted rate of $6 for parents/chaperones. Parent/chaperone admission does not include activities. Parent/chaperone rate is only valid along with a minimum of one STEAM tour admission at the $12 rate.

There is no charge for children under 6 for general museum and STEAM Tours. Children must be accompanied by an adult for all tours. Tickets must be purchased by 4 p.m. the day prior.