Strawberry season begins in western Massachusetts

FEEDING HILLS, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s that time of year again when locally grown strawberries are available at area farm stands.

If you’re a strawberry lover then you’re in luck this season. At E. Cecchi Farms in Feeding Hills fresh, locally grown strawberries are now available. The strawberry season got off to an early start this year and despite a dramatic swing in temperatures over the last couple of weeks, the strawberries are looking good.

“I’d say they’re a tad smaller, the early varieties are usually smaller than the later varieties anyways but I’d rather the heat that we got early. There wasn’t a lot of fruit on the plants usually when we get that heat. There is a lot of fruit on the plants and they come out all at once but they’re looking good,” said Bobby Cecchi, owner of the farm.

The weather was good for picking strawberries Friday and the strawberry season here in western Massachusetts generally runs from early June until around the 4th of July.