SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Strawberry season is now underway in western Massachusetts, as many farmers grow optimistic the crop will yield a successful harvest this year.

At Calabrese Farms on Feeding Hills Road in Southwick, Farm Manager Joe Calabrese says strawberries are selling so well, his crew hardly has time to harvest the berries from the field. They have to go back again to pick more berries. That’s how strong the demand has been.

However, at least one other farm had to cancel its crop because of a very difficult winter. Calabrese told 22News he was able to overcome such problems with his later crop, “The winter did affect our earlier strawberries because it was warm and cold. We didn’t have a lot of snow on the ground, when the snow actually helps them, protects it from the climate over the wintertime. It did affect the plants a little bit.”

Those challenges have long faded through the rear view mirror and both the farm and its fans are enjoying the fruits of this longtime warm weather favorite. As a third generation farmer here in the Pioneer Valley, Calabrese reflects on his fields providing the food demanded by the public.

“We’ve been growing strawberries for as long as I can remember, 40 years. My grandfather began growing the first strawberries when he established the farm,” Calabrese added.