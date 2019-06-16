Strawberry Supper serves as church fundraiser in Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A “Strawberry Supper” was held Saturday night at the Agawam Congregational Church.

Saturday night’s menu included ham, and homemade strawberry shortcake with whipped cream.

One member of the Agawam Church told 22News, the supper has been hosted by the church for more than 100 years.

“It’s a great event, it’s a big fundraiser for our church and people love it,” said Donna Decoteau.

Tickets to the event were $15 for adults and $7 for children. All of the money raised Saturday night goes towards the church.