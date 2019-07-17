Street racing is a danger to community, police, and driver, Springfield police lieutenant says

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A dramatic video caught by our 22News cameras shows Springfield Police attempting to stop a vehicle that was drag racing over the weekend.

A man police said was preparing to drag race this weekend drove away and hit a cruiser when they tried to stop him, and sadly incidents like this are nothing new.

Our 22News crew caught this video of a driver on Congress Street in Springfield reversing his car at rapid speed trying to get away from police, hitting one marked and unmarked cruiser in the process. The Springfield Police Department said the driver was about to start street racing when officers tried to pull him over.

“So, there’s a wide series of things going through your mind, why wouldn’t this individual just stop, why wouldn’t the person just take their ticket and go home, and everything happened so quickly,” said Springfield Police Lt. Julio Toledo.

Lt. Toledo heads up the city’s Drag Racing Task Force. He said street racers can face a $500 fine, lose their license, and can be arrested if they’re caught. The task force has dedicated patrols aimed at stopping street racing. Lt. Toledo said every summer, they see street racing start up again.

“I have seen that behavior before, and this is why it is a danger,” said Lt. Toledo. “It’s a danger to the community, to police, and to the actual motorist.”

But the problem is not unique to Springfield. Lt. Toledo said drivers congregate on Riverdale Street in West Springfield and drive off from there.

“You’ll see probably 200 cars there, and from there they deploy to various areas of the city of Holyoke, West Springfield, Agawam, and Chicopee,” Lt. Toledo told 22News. “Typically, when they come to Springfield, that number has already dramatically dwindled down, because they know we have a zero-tolerance policy here.”

Police are still investigating this weekend’s incident on Congress St. and are working to identify the driver.