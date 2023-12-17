SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield will be honoring the late Ward 4 City Councilor E. Henry Twiggs with a dedication ceremony on Sunday.

According to a news release from Springfield City Council President Jesse Lederman, there will be a dedication ceremony in honor of the unveiling of E. Henry Twiggs Way.

E. Henry Twiggs was elected back in 2009 as the first City Councilor to represent Ward 4 in over 50 years. He passed away in November of 2019 at the age of 80, serving as City Council Vice President. Before and during his election to the City Council, he was a recognized political and civil rights activist, having marched with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in Selma and at the March on Washington, and organized locally and throughout the region for civil and human rights.

Twiggs also served as the Chairman of the Springfield Democratic City Committee and as a member of the Massachusetts Democratic State Committee, representing Springfield as a delegate at multiple Democratic Nation Conventions. He was a proud Shriner, Freemason, and member of Canaan Baptist Church.

Council President Lederman and the Twiggs Family will be joined by members of the Springfield City Council, Congressman Richard Neal, Reverend W.C. Watson, Former State Representative Benjamin Swan, Sheriff Nick Cocchi, Professor Nick Camerota, members of the McKnight Neighborhood Council and the broader community for the dedication.

E. Henry Twiggs Way will be at Westminster Street where he lived for more than 20 years. The ceremony will be held on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. outside of his home at 78 Westminster Street.