WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Water levels have begun to subside in rivers across the region but experts are still warning everyone to stay out of those flowing bodies of water.

A mother and her young daughter died after being swept down the Shetucket River in Sprague, Connecticut earlier this week and it’s a very sad example as to how rivers can be deadly right now.

Following storm after storm and flash floods across the region over the past few weeks, rivers have begun to drop below flood stage. While rivers like the Connecticut or Deerfield don’t look as intimidating as they did just a few days ago, State Police, experts and those who work on the water are advising everyone to stay away for the time being.

22News spoke with Ben Quick, the Executive Director of the Pioneer Valley Riverfront Club, about why he has to turn down business, “We are turning spectators and potential recreators away every single day saying the risk is simply not worth the reward. I think even a strong swimmer can be seriously injured by a strong current like we still have today.”

While the water doesn’t look like it’s moving too fast experts say the strength of the current and river underneath can be deceivingly strong.

“What lies beneath the surface is truly the key today is a great example because the water looks flat and smooth but the current underneath is very strong so this is water that is tempting but should be avoided at all costs,” said Quick.

Quick also told 22News that he understands why in this hot weather so many people want to take a quick dip but his advice is to simply choose a still body of water like a lake or pool instead.