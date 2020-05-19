Strong winds caused Holyoke apartment buildings roofs to collapse during storm

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Storm clean up continued Tuesday in Holyoke where strong winds caused an apartment building’s roof to collapse.

It caused significant damage to the West Street apartment buildings and it scattered debris and bricks all over the street. No one was seriously hurt, but the 141 affected residents have been staying at a hotel while the city works on finding them permanent housing.

Construction crews were there Tuesday cleaning up debris and working on the buildings. They told 22News this wasn’t the first time a building like this in Holyoke collapsed this year.

Gene Borowski, owner of Beyond Builders told 22News, “Like 5 buildings with the parapet walls have already gone down this year. So I think its time for Holyoke to start having the owners to go through these buildings. We are lucky no one got killed on this one, because it was bad.”

Borowski told 22News the plan is to re-frame the roofs of the buildings and have people moved back in, in a couple months.

22News contacted Mayor Alex Morse for an update on the residents. We’ll let you know when we hear back.