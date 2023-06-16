SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Ahead of Juneteenth, people celebrated the federal holiday this evening with the annual ‘Black Vivid Fashion Show X’ in Springfield.

A nice turnout for the 5th annual ‘Black Vivid Fashion Show X’ in Springfield. It was a show centered on empowerment and inspiration within the Black community of western Massachusetts.

This event hosted by ‘Strong Young Minds’ highlighted the work of more than 20 Black local fashion designers. In addition to Juneteenth being a federal holiday, organizers Friday evening say for fashion brands to make statements and highlight diversity.

“We’re bringing that black excellence to light and celebrating our culture through Juneteenth,” said Tracy Chappell, Event Manager of Strong Young Minds. “People are stepping out for the first time onto the big stage and conquering goals and fears.”

The evening also included motivational speakers, celebrity guests, and resource vendors to help with mental health issues and youth summer programming.