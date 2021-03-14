Structure fire at Griffin Street in Palmer

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Bondsville Fire Department reported a structure fire at Griffin Street on Sunday morning.

According to the fire department, at around 01:20 a.m. Bondsville firefighters were called to Griffin Street for a structure fire.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire from multiple structures, including a fully involved residential building and brush fires heading towards neighboring houses.

The fire was extinguished and no injuries or fatalities have been reported.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated by the State Fire Marshall’s office.

Palmer Fire Department, Three Rivers Fire Department, Ware Fire Department, Monson Fire Department, Belchertown Fire Department and Warren Fire Department also helped during the incident.