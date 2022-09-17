PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Palmer Fire Department was called to a structure fire on Ware Street in Palmer on Friday night.

Engine 161 went to the house where the Palmer Fire Department discovered the fire started in the garage and then into the attic. An off-duty Springfield Firefighter went to the house and was able to maintain the fire until the first Palmer Engine was there.

Photo courtesy of Palmer Fire Department

Photo courtesy of Palmer Fire Department

Photo courtesy of Palmer Fire Department

Springfield Firefighter, Three Rivers, Bondsville, Ware, and Monson Fire all came together to help put out the fire. There were no injuries reported.