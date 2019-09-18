Struggling parents in Springfield receive free diapers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of struggling Springfield parents received free diapers they can’t afford to buy.

Square One Daycare in Springfield hosted the non-profit called “It Takes A Village.” A group that for the past ten years has helped many hundreds of moms who can’t afford to buy diapers and other necessities for their children.

“It Takes a Village” founder Mollie Hartford told 22News, “There’s a huge need, especially when it comes to winter clothes. they are so expensive and the diaper gap in this country, one in three families cannot afford diapers.”

Since losing their once permanent location in the town of Cummington, “It Takes A Village” has been visiting various western Massachusetts sites with sizable populations of families in need.

The non-profit organization told 22News they’re in need of donations to continue their work. Visit their website at hilltownvillage.org.