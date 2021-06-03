STTC celebrates Class of 2021 with drive-thru parade

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Obtaining a college degree calls for a celebration, especially when done amid a global pandemic.

On Thursday, the accomplishments of one local college’s Class of 2021 were recognized! All eyes were on Springfield Technical Community College graduates.

The college held a drive-thru parade on campus as a safe way to congratulate students on all the obstacles they overcame while studying the last year.

Pride was on full display! Many students turning up with their caps and gowns and even decorating their cars.

One graduate, Alessande Anderson, told 22News, “COVID rules and regulations have been lifting, but we still can’t have our normal Mass Mutual celebration with the stage and everything. Luckily enough, the STCC community is just so great that they found a way to work around it.”

STCC is also planning a virtual commencement on June 18, which will be streamed on the college’s YouTube channel.