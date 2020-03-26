Stuck at home bored? Try virtual painting, drawing classes

(WWLP) – Whether it be reading, or doing yoga, this time at home has allowed many people to find new hobbies as a way to cope with the coronavirus crisis.

Erin Leigh, founder of Paint Sip Fun in Hampden is hoping that she can help unleash the artist within, for members of the community.

Leigh said she knows the calming benefits art can have, so she’s been offering virtual paint and drawing classes as a way to help people relax during this uncertain time.

Whether your seven or 97 she said her class is for everyone.

Classes are at 6 p.m. every night if you want to create with her.

