Student at Pope Francis Preparatory School in Springfield tests positive for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pope Francis Preparatory School in Springfield officials are making sure proper safety protocols are being followed after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, 22News received a copy of an email addressed to both students and parents from Dr. Paul Harrington, head of school, which states in part, “This note is to inform you that the school received a call from a parent informing us that their student has tested positive for COVID-19.”

Dr. Harrington said the student who tested positive has not been on the school campus for six days and that there is indication or evidence showing the student was infected at the school or at a school-sponsored event.

Protocols issued by DESE and state public health officials are being followed at the school.

The school’s website on responding to COVID-19 situations at the school states, “only those who have been within 6-feet distance of the individual for at least fifteen minutes, while the person was infectious.”

The school is currently working to determine if any students may have been in close contact with the COVID-19 positive student, Dr. Harrington stated in the email, adding that, if it applies, these students will be notified by email individually to both the student and the parent by the end of the day.