PALMER, Mass (WWLP) – A student was injured after a car rear-ended a School Bus in Palmer on Thursday morning.

According to Palmer Police Chief Janulewicz, around 7:21 a.m. a school bus was stopped on the railroad tracks near Main Street and Thorndike Street when a car slid and rear-ended the bus.

Janulewicz said one student on the bus hit their head and was taken to the hospital to be looked at. No one else on the bus or in the car was injured.