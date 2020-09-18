Student-led Black Lives Matter rally held at WNEU

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of Western New England University students gathered outside the university’s commons Thursday to march in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The event was held for the institution only, meaning it was not open to the public, because of pandemic restrictions. Black Lives Matter apparel or all-black apparel was encouraged as were face masks. Signs were held in the air and even the university’s “spirit rock” supported the BLM emblem.

“We know that this an important issue that’s facing our communities around,” Barbara Moffat, VP for Media and Communications at WNEU, told 22News. “We want people to be informed and for people to talk together and one another.”

“It’s a movement, not a moment,” added student Jeanne Uwera. “Just because it’s not trending anymore and we all aren’t in quarantine anymore, doesn’t mean Black lives don’t still matter.”

The rally ended around 7 p.m. but supporters say they hope their message continues to spread.