LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Bay Path University is welcoming students back to campus on Friday for move-in day.

Classes this year begin on September 6th. This year the University will be welcoming over 160 first year students. Move-in day runs from 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday and students could already be seen on campus eager to take on the school year. The University planning a variety of campus community events throughout the weekend to welcome the incoming class of 2026.

Dinah Moore, the Dean of Students at Bay Path University told 22News, “We are excited about all of the activities! We’re going to start with move-in day, we’re going to have music, we’re going to have a DJ, photobooths, just to enjoy. Lawn games for all of the students.”

Kaitlyn Howard, a Senior Residential Advisor said, “I’m really looking forward to all of the community bonding events that we have. I’m excited to meet our new first years and kind of help them get involved on campus and kind of show them the way that’s always really exciting.”

Bay Path will also host a Campus Awakening event on September 6th where students, faculty and staff

can meet and gather ahead of the school year.