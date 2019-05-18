Student Prince’s Maifest celebration benefits the Rays of Hope

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The weather cleared up just in time for Student Prince’s Maifest Friday night.

Maifest is a German tradition celebrating the arrival of spring. The annual event at the Student Prince features a special menu inside of the restaurant, and outside- a block party.

The restaurant shut down Fort street and filled it with brewery tents, food, and live music all while helping a good cause.

A portion of this year’s ticket sales will benefit the Rays of Hope, and guests are encouraged to wear pink to show their support. Kathy Tobin, Baystate Health’s Director of Annual Giving and Events, explained just how much events like Maifest help fund research and treatment for women diagnosed with breast cancer.

Tobin told 22News, “Unfortunately we still haven’t found a cure for breast cancer, so the money raised with events like this help us fund research locally. It helps us support women who are patients and survivors and all of the families who are affected by breast cancer.”

Maifest continues Saturday night on Fort Street.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.