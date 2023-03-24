CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Students of the Paulo Freire Social Justice Charter School left their classrooms to stage a protest Friday morning.

About 30 students gathered outside the front entrance of the school and they were seen speaking with local police officers. The Charter school announced in January that it would be closing its doors at the end of the summer.

This came after half of its trustees quit the board in October. In 2018, the school was put on state probation due to concerns over academic performance and organizational viability.

Friday students were holding signs that pleaded for justice and to be heard by their school.