Student protestors request end to police officers in schools

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Protestors we spoke with Saturday night want to see a change in the school system, and their message is “get cops out of Springfield Schools.”

Demonstrators gathered at the High School of Commerce on State Street in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Protestors were asked to wear black to represent the movement, as well as wear masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As they peacefully marched down to Springfield City Hall, many donned signs calling for change, defund the police, as well as no more cops in schools.

Organizers are saying police in schools contribute to the over disciplining and criminilization of students of color especially black students.

22News spoke with the Pioneer Valley Project’s Youth Leader, Richard Parris-Scott, who said that resource officers have assaulted students in the past.

“We want cops out of our schools we feel like there has been far too many incidences if assaulting students from high school to elementary also intimidation as well, we think the resources can be put towards other things like the arts,” said Parris-Scott.

The protest was run by students and the Pioneer Valley Project, which is a non-profit organization whose mission is to build community and power for justice and the common good. Social distancing efforts were encouraged.