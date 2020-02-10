1  of  49
Student receives scholarship in honor of Judge William J. Boyle

Hampden County

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An incoming Springfield Technical Community College student has been awarded a scholarship that honors Judge William J. Boyle.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the annual scholarship of $1,000 is reflective of the educational pathway taken by Boyle. The student who was granted this scholarship will be graduating from Putnam Vocational Technical Academy where Boyle studied and learned important life skills according to his wife Rose Boyle.

It was more than history, math, and science. It was where he learned how to work with his hands in printing and graphic arts and he took full advantage of all the school offered. More importantly though, it was the teachers he had who really made a huge impact on his life and they continued to be some of his most-trusted mentors throughout his entire career.

Rose Boyle

The scholarship will honor his legacy and allow a student who may be fighting financial problems like Boyle did himself, have the means to succeed in higher education. “The William J. Boyle Scholarship is the perfect way to honor his memory and help a student who may be in a similar situation live out their dreams,” said Rose Boyle.

