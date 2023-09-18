SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Student Assignment Services Center in Springfield will be undergoing some new renovations.
Due to the renovations, the new location for the services center will be at 43 Homer Street, in Springfield.
The office that processes student assignments, address changes, work permits, and other tasks, will be housed in the temporary location. The move started Monday, and will go through the winter season when renovations are complete.
