SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Students and educators took action in a call for safe schools in their city Wednesday morning in Springfield.

According to a social media post by the Massachusetts Teachers Association, educators and students are speaking out in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting. A community gathering was held at the Putnam Vocational Technical Academy, and educators called for action and change at the Daniel B. Brunton School.

  • Courtesy of the Massachusetts Teachers Association
If you are interested in supporting the Massachusetts Teachers Association, you can get involved by clicking here.