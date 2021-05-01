Students and faculty prepare grounds at Chicopee Comprehensive for full time, in-person return

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Comprehensive High School will be reopening for classes full time this month and students will return to a spotless, well-manicured campus.

Students and faculty spent Saturday morning returning school grounds to their pre-pandemic condition. It’s been months since there had been any re-planting, raking or other improvements made to the school grounds.

Principal Andrew Lamouthe, told 22News, “We’re taking part in the Chicopee comp community cleanup hopefully our first annual event, just trying to come together after a long winter.”

Landscaping was one of the highest priorities for students and staff, to prepare for their new beginning when Chicopee Comprehensive reopens its doors this month.