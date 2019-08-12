Students and teachers begin back to school shopping

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- As summer winds down, it’s time to start trading in the beach bags for book bags.

With just a few weeks left of summer vacation students, parents and teachers are heading to the stores to get their necessary items for their back to school lists.

According to the National Retail Federation, families will spend an average of nearly $700 on school-related items this year. Topping the previous record of $638 in 2012.

However, one Westfield parent said she hasn’t noticed an increase in the cost of back to school items.

“I don’t feel its more expensive I feel like it’s more so a wishlist teachers want for their classroom and whatever we can provide them so they don’t have to spend too much money on things for our kids,” Hannah Roy said.

Teachers are also starting to get items they need for a class as well. One Southwick teacher who has taught for 16 years said she’s noticed items on school lists get more expensive as students get older.

“I definitely think so, I teach second grade and they use things like crayons and glue sticks. As they get older there’s definitely more than they need especially in terms of technology,” Emily Tampone said.

Ways to save on school shopping include setting a budget before you walk in the store, avoiding impulse buys and being able to say “no” when your child asks for items that may not be unnecessary or not on the list.

Another opportunity to save will be this weekend for the annual sales tax holiday on August 17 and 18.