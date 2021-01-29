Students at Bishop Feehan, Pope Francis schools show support for hockey player seriously injured

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than a half million dollars has been raised now to help AJ Quetta, a varsity hockey player from Attleboro who the family feared wouldn’t walk again.

The 18-year-old senior suffered a spinal cord injury after he crashed headfirst into the board, in the game against Pope Francis Preparatory School at the Olympic Ice Rink.

His family said he had a “successful surgery” last night at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

As news of his injury spread across Massachusetts, more and more donated to help him recover, including Bob Kraft and the Boston Bruins.

As of Friday afternoon, the GoFundMe page AJ’s sister set up, has raised more than $580,000.

While AJ continues his recovery, his entire high school has his back.

“We can’t take care of AJ physically but we can pray for him and take care of one another. And that’s what we are trying to do. It started with his best friends and his teammates on the hockey team and lacrosse team. It goes beyond that to his faculty, all of his classmates. The whole school is trying to rally around AJ,” President Tim Sullivan of the Bishop Feehan High School told 22News.

Pope Francis Preparatory School has also joined the fundraising efforts, selling AJ Quetta No. 10 shamrock stickers and nearly every student wore green to classes on Friday.