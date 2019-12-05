Students evaluated after tasting house plant at Palmer High School

Breaking News
PALMER, Mass (WWLP) – Several students allegedly tasted a house plant at Palmer High School and are being evaluated by medical professionals Thursday afternoon.

According to Palmer Public Schools Superintendent Patricia Gardner, several students tasted a plant called Mother of Thousands that according to poison control has a low toxicity level. Mother of Thousands is a type of succulent.

Gardner told 22News they are having students who had direct contact with the plant be evaluated by medical professionals as a precaution.

Our 22News crew saw Monson and Palmer ambulances at the high school.

22News will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

