Students experience ‘college for a night’ at STCC

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Dozens of students experienced College for a Night at Springfield Technical Community College on Tuesday.

The fifth annual event was hosted by the Adult Basic Education program. It gives adult learners an interactive class experience and provides information on career options available at the college.

“This is an opportunity for students who have never been in a college classroom to be in a college classroom and participate in a field where they’re maybe thinking about something that they’d like to pursue,” said Kitty Doolittle, director of Springfield Adult Learning Center.

The college held two sessions on Tuesday night.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.