SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Students, faculty, and alumni were honored at Western New England University’s School of Law Friday.

The Law School Showcase and Award ceremony gave Western New England University a chance to show off the way their School of Law helps the surrounding communities and gave individual presenters a chance to show off their own accomplishments.

“So this involves student presentations on their research and some of their club activities, some of the pro bono work they’ve been doing, community engagement work with organizations and our partners in the greater Springfield community. It has faculty members talking about their research and some of the cutting-edge advocacy work that they’re doing. And it has alumni coming back and talking to us about the different paths that their careers have taken,” said Sudha Setty, Dean and Professor of Law as the Western New England School of Law.

Due to the pandemic, this is the first time Western New England could hold an in-person showcase like this in two years.