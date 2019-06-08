Students from Willie Ross School for the Deaf recognized at graduation

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Five students graduated from the Willie Ross School for the Deaf in Longmeadow Friday night.

The school was founded in 1967 by a group of parents to provide programs for deaf and hard of hearing children.

The Willie Ross School works with kids from early childhood all the way through high school.

Tyler Rusciana, one of Friday night’s graduates from Holyoke, has spent most of his school years at Willie Ross. He said the experience has prepared him to enter Holyoke Community College in the fall.

“Willie Ross has given me all the tools I need, and I am very grateful. Because without those tools, I would not be able to reach this far,” said Rusciana.

With only five students in the graduating class, each was able to be individually recognized by teachers during the ceremony.