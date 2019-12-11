Students go holiday shopping with Springfield police and Sheriff’s Dept.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some lucky children in Springfield Public schools had the chance to go holiday shopping with law enforcement on Tuesday.

More than a dozen students took part in Shop with a Cop at Walmart on Boston Road, where they picked out Christmas presents they might not have otherwise been able to receive.

Each child was able to fill their shopping cart with $100 worth of gifts.

Sheriff Nick Cocchi of the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department told 22News, “So they can walk out of here with 10 or 15 presents, or they can walk out with one big one and I just think it’s a great example of community service on behalf of Walmart, the Springfield Police Department, and the Sheriff’s office.”

Sheriff Cocchi said this annual event gives local law enforcement the chance to come together and support area youth.